Top cops pedal to review security measures for joggers at Maidan

KOLKATA: Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Soumen Mitra, and Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Crime, Murlidhar on Sunday morning took a round of the Maidan area on bicycles to review the security arrangements for morning walkers.



Mitra and Murlidhar also interacted with a few morning walkers to understand the situation of the area and instructed the local police station to increase vigil to avoid any untoward incident.

Kolkata Police on Sunday tweeted: "Today morning Ld CP reviewed security arrangements for morning walkers in Maidan area with senior officers." Sources informed that the police stations covering Maidan and its adjacent areas have been asked to increase vigilance from early morning. The top cop directed that if any person is found behaving unruly or creating disturbance, then action must be taken against such people.

It may be mentioned that a few days ago two youths snatched away mobile phones and money from three morning walkers. The miscreants even stabbed one of them.

Last Wednesday around 5:20 am, a distress call was received on dial 100 about a man lying injured beside Red Road. The patrolling van of Maidan police station was sent to the spot. Police went to the spot and rescued the injured man identified as Har Govind Vyas of Posta. Meanwhile, another man Rakesh Rana lodged a complaint at the Maidan police station stating that two youths robbed him and his friend Sachin Kumar Shaw, aiming a knife and a firearm at them. After robbing two mobile phones and Rs 4500 from them, the duo stabbed Vyas.

Later, Md. Imran alias Totla of Entally and his associate Sheikh Sameer Hussain alias Saboo were picked up by cops.