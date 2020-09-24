Top BJP leaders from Kharagpur join TMC

Kolkata: BJP does not look after the common people as well as its own party workers, said Chandrima Bhattacharya, president Trinamool Mahila Congress on Wednesday.



Four front ranking BJP leaders from Kharagpur from where Dilip Ghosh, state BJP president was elected in 2016 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections Trinamool Congress on Wednesday afternoon. Bhattacharya handed over the flags to them at a function at Trinamool Bhavan.

The leaders who joined Trinamool are Sailendra Singh, Rajdeep Guha, Ajay Chattopadhyay and Sajal Roy. Singh is an important leader in the trade union front while the three others had played major role in 2016 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bhattacharya said. She welcomed them and said they would be very useful for the party. TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee while addressing the Martyr's Day rally on July 21 had urged workers from all political parties to join Trinamool Congress if they really wanted to work for the people. Bhattacharya said those who joined Trinamool Congress felt that TMC was the only place where they can work for the masses. "People will give a befitting reply to the autocratic decisions of BJP and Trinamool will return to power with more seats in 2021," she had said.