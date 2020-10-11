Top award for 'Sera Covid Sachetan Puja'

Kolkata: Taking a step ahead in creating awareness about the pandemic, the Mamata Banerjee government will be awarding "Sera Covid Sachetan Puja" this year.



The segment — "Sera Covid Sachetan Puja" (Best Covid Awareness award) — has been added in the existing category of the Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman that the state government has been organising since 2013. This is the first time that the state's biggest festival – Durga Puja – will take place amid a horde of restrictions due to the pandemic. The state government has already issued guidelines following which Puja organisers have to make all arrangements so that the norms of physical distancing along with the use of mask is well maintained at every Puja mandap.

Indranil Sen, Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs department, launched the Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman-2020 at Nandan on Saturday. Santanu Basu, Secretary of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department and Mitra Chatterjee, Director of Information, were also present.

Sen said: "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced the guidelines. We are hopeful that all organisers will be following the same to make this Durga Puja memorable and successful."

"It is our endeavour to make the evaluation process of the best Pujas among all applicants in virtual mode and we would also urge people to go online to submit the application forms for which a web portal has also been launched," Sen said.

The portal for participation in the Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2020 can be easily accessed by logging in to www.egiyebangla.gov.in and www.wb.gov.in and one can apply anytime in between October 10 and 16. In case of Durga Pujas in the districts, organisers can also collect application forms from the office of the District Information and Cultural Officer.

In Kolkata and its surroundings, including the areas under South Dum Dum Municipality, Baranagar Municipality and Bidhannagar Municipality, the award will be given in categories including Best Covid Awareness, Best Idol, Best Pandal, Best Idea, Best Light, Best Environment Friendly Puja, Best Innovation, Best Social Activities, Best Artist, Dhakeshri, Best Biswa Bangla Branding and Best of the Best.

In the remaining 22 districts, the awards will be given in four categories including Best Covid Awareness, Best Puyja, Best Idol and Best Pandal.

Like all the previous years, Puja organisers from outside the state including those in abroad can also participate by applying online. The names of winners will be announced on October 22, that is on the day of Shasthi sometime in between 4 pm and 5 pm.