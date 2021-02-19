Tollywood artistes joining BJP will soon return to Trinamool: Biswas

Kolkata: Stating that the contribution of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for development of Tollywood is incomparable, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and the state Sports minister Aroop Biswas said that those artistes (actors etc) who are joining BJP will return to Trinamool Congress



soon.

"It is not known which actor is going where. But I personally feel that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ensured an overall development of the state and it is the same for the Tollywood industry as well. The development that the Chief Minister has done for Tollywood, was not even done by anyone even in Hollywood," Biswas said.

This comes when actor Hiran joined BJP by taking the party's flag from Dilip Ghosh in a programme of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Kakdwip in South 24-Parganas.

Biswas further said: "The state government is providing health coverage under Swasthya Sathi scheme to the entire 10 crore people. But soon after coming to power in 2011, health insurance was ensured for a large section who is involved in the Tollywood industry, and she is in the heart of all in the industry people as at all critical time the chief minister stood beside the industry."

"Everyone will realise their mistake one day and will come back", he said, adding that the quantum of work done by the chief minister in the past 10 years, BJP cannot dream of doing the same even in

500 years.