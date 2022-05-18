Tolly actor's death case: Police arrests Pallavi's partner Sagnik
Kolkata: The police have arrested Sagnik Chakraborty, live-in partner of Tollywood actor Pallavi Dey on Tuesday afternoon after prolonged interrogation since Monday night.
Sagnik was arrested for alleged financial discrepancies.
According to sources, on Monday Pallavi's father Nilu Dey lodged a complaint against Sagnik alleging that he had confined Pallavi and used to torture her.
Also Sagnik allegedly compelled her to spend money for him. On Monday during interrogation, a Deputy Commissioner of Police-ranked official was present.
Police repeatedly asked Sagnik about how he used to lead a luxurious life despite his earning being not more than Rs 20,000.
Pallavi had opeed fixed deposits in Chakraborty's name and was paying the monthly installments of Sagnik's car along with bearing the expenses of the flat in New Town.
However, Sagnik failed to satisfy the cops with his answers and he was arrested.
It may be mentioned that Pallavi was reportedly found hanging by Sagnik on Sunday morning. Later he informed her parents using Pallavi's mobile. Though post mortem report indicated that it was a suicide but her father refused to believe that. He also mentioned the name of a woman who is Sagnik's friend alleging their involvement behind his daughter's death.
