Toll plaza staff foil minor's suicide bid

KOLKATA: A 17-year-old boy from Assam, who had lost his job during pandemic, was saved from committing suicide by staff of Vidyasagar Setu toll plaza on Sunday night. He was trying to jump into river Ganges. The boy used to work in Hyderabad. Instead of returning to Assam after losing his job, the boy boarded a train to Bengal. On Sunday, he deboarded the train at Santragachi Station. While he was walking along the approach road towards Vidyasagar setu, the toll plaza staff spotted him. The staff handed over the boy to the police. In a separate incident, a 14-year-old girl accidentally fell down from the roof of her house in Haridevpur on Monday morning. The girl was a student of class IX. She went to the roof to offer 'surya pranam'. While offering her prayer, she lost balance and fell off the roof. The girl was rushed to SSKM Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.





