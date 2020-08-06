Toll free number for students' queries: Over 11K calls received on first day of launch

Kolkata: The very first day of launch of the toll free telephone number by the state Education department for directly catering to the queries of students witnessed impressive response with over 11,000 calls from every nook and corner of the state.



The service that started from Tuesday is aimed at creating a platform to reach out to students of those remote areas where internet connectivity is a challenge. "We are very excited with the response that we had received on the very first day. Dedicated teachers of different subjects are at the back end to cater to any sort of

problems faced by the students in their academic activities," said Aveek Majumder, Chairman of Syllabus Restructure Committee. Majumdar added: "The teachers have responded to every single query raised during the telephonic conversation to instill confidence among

the students at a time when they are not being able to attend cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The queries came from students of all the six language medium-Bengali, Hindi, Nepali, Santhali, Urdu and English. The students had asked for answers of some of their text book questions, explanations from chapters in text books as well as activity tasks that are being uploaded to the Banglar Siksha portal from time to time.The queries in Mathematics and other Science subjects like Life Science and Physical Science were plenty.

In case of Mathematics, the teachers identified the chapters in their text books and advised against seeing the suitable examples or illustrations which would help a student in solving a specific problem. The toll free number 18001232823 functional from 11 am to 1 pm and also from 2 pm to 4 pm (except Sunday) is presently serving students of Class IX and X and gradually will be scaled up for other classes as well.

"The response will surely pick up with gradual sensitisation among the students particularly those living in far flung areas," said a senior official of School Education

department.