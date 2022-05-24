To thank Mamata for Kanyashree, 8-yr-old to pedal from Malda to city

KOLKATA: An eight-year -old school girl will pedal all the way from Malda to express her gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for introducing Kanyashri initiative, which has helped her two elder sisters to carry on with their higher studies.



Sayantika Das, a class II student, a resident of Englishbazar, will leave Malda on May 26. She will visit the Chief Minister's residence at Kalighat with the desire to see her.

It was learnt that her two elder sisters are likely to accompany her.

Sayantika's father is a driver while her mother Uma is a house wife.

She said because of financial crisis it had become difficult for the family to support her elder daughters to carry on with their studies.

"It was didi's Kanyashree which has helped them to carry on with their studies.

The eldest one studies in the university while the middle one goes to the college. Even Rupashree scheme has given funds for the marriage of the elder daughter."

Sayantika has informed the district magistrate and the superintendent of police about her proposal.

Trinamool Congress councillor Puja Das lauded the wish of Sayantika and offered every help to her. Kanyashree has brought down the number of school drop outs in state.