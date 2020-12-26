To spread message of Duare Sarkar initiative: Trinamool set to rope in star campaigners

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress is all set to rope in its star campaigners to spread a message about the state government's biggest outreach drive –"Duare Sarkar".



If everything goes as planned then the party MPs Dev, Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan will be reaching to the people with the immense success of the Duare Sarkar programme that had received overwhelming response in the first month itself. The fourth phase of camps will continue till January 25.

At the same time they will also be making people aware about the schemes in which they can easily get enrolled, if still left out, by visiting the Duare Sarkar camps.

Till date more than 1.50 crore people have visited the Duare Sarkar camps across the state and maximum of them have received the benefit they have applied for.

Now the initiative will get better mileage with the stars including Dev, Mimi and Nusrat to campaign about the same.

According to the sources, the move has been initiated to prepare a schedule as per the availability of the star campaigners.

It may be mentioned that Mimi already held campaigns to reach to the people at the grassroot level in her Jadavpur constituency.