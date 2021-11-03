To protest hike in fuel prices: State likely to bring resolution in Assembly

KOLKATA: The Bengal government is likely to bring resolution in the state Assembly, protesting against the abnormal hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas that is leading to skyrocketing of the prices of essential goods and vegetables.



The state government is also going to table another resolution at the state Assembly protesting against the Centre's decision to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km along the international border.

This comes, when the petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata have increased by Rs 8.02 per litre and Rs 8.29 per litre in a month since October 1.

On Tuesday, the price of petrol and diesel in Kolkata stood at Rs 110.49 per litre and Rs 101.56 per litre respectively.

The petrol price has increased by 33 paisa on Tuesday, while diesel price remained unchanged compared to that on Monday.

The petrol price in Kolkata is second highest in the country after Mumbai, where it is sold at Rs 115.85 per litre, among the metropolitan cities. The petrol price in Delhi and Chennai stood at Rs 110.04 a litre and Rs 106.66 a litre respectively. The diesel price is more in Chennai (Rs 102.59 per litre) and Mumbai (Rs 106.62 per litre) compared to that of Kolkata.

In Delhi, diesel was sold at Rs 98.42 per litre on Tuesday.

The cooking gas has become dearer by Rs 266 per cylinder in Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also criticised the Centre on Monday for its indifferent attitude towards the abnormal hike in the fuel prices.

Partha Chatterjee, the state Parliamentary Affairs minister, said: "Two resolutions would be tabled at the state Assembly. The first one is to protest against the abnormal hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. The second resolution is to protest against the Centre's notification extending the jurisdiction of the BSF".

The date for bringing the resolutions will be finalised in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee that is scheduled to be held on November 8.

Sources said the Chief Minister would also be holding the next cabinet meeting at her office in the state Assembly on November 9.