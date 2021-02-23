To protest farm laws, artists turn to canvas

KOLKATA: A painting exhibition titled 'Firmly with Farmers'—held to express solidarity with the agitating farmers at Singhu border—concluded in the city on Sunday. Through their art, the participating painters demanded immediate withdrawal of the draconian farm laws.



The exhibition featured paintings of Jogen Chowdhury, Wasim Kapoor, Subrata Gangopadhyay, Ram Kumar Manna and Hiran Mitra. Paintings of another 22 artists were also showcased. The week-long exhibition was organised by Tapas Mullick.

Film director Gautam Ghosh and writer Swapnomoy Chakraborty were present at the inaugural function. Ghosh said like-minded people should come out and protest against the farm laws, which would help the corporate groups to amass huge wealth and make the farmers poorer. Chakraborty said attempts had been made to destroy the cultural fabric of India by spreading divisive politics. "The people of different communities, who used to live peacefully, have started doubting each other," he added.