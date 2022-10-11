To promote letter-writing: About 10K creative postcards given to revellers at 2 Puja pandals

kolkata: In a bid to promote the art of letter writing, the West Bengal Circle of Department of Posts distributed 10,000 creatively designed postcards at two major crowd pulling Puja pandals in the city.



The department had set up a kiosk adjacent to the Puja pandal at Chetla Agrani and Suruchi Sangha in South Kolkata, from where it handed over postcards to people visiting the Puja pandals.

"We have provided interesting catchlines in the postcards encouraging writing based upon it. These should be tagged in our Facebook page by October 15 and the 10 best entries will be awarded,"J. Charukeshi, Chief Post Master General (PMG), West Bengal said.

The department is hopeful of coming out with the results of the writing competition by November.

Chief PMG said that the West Bengal circle was celebrating the National Postal week from October 9 to 13 with the purpose of creating widespread awareness about the role of post in everyday lives of people and businesses, as well as its contribution to global socio economic development.

Activities like 'Swachhata Abhiyan' is being carried out across all post offices as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.' Various programmes and activities aimed at generating broader awareness about the role and services of post offices have also been planned during the week. It includes special drive for opening Postal Savings, IPPB accounts etc for spreading awareness about financial inclusion.

Philately Day will be observed on October 11 while two special covers on unsung Heroes, namely Pritilata Waddedar and Dhrubesh Charan Chatterjee will be released at Kolkata Yogayog Bhawan. Mails and Parcel Day will be observed on October 12 .

There will be awareness camps on social security schemes like Direct Benefit Transfer, Social Security Pensions, Jan Suraksha Schemes, Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts and other savings services of the Post Office.

Financial literacy camps to adopt safety measures while doing digital transactions to avoid frauds shall be organised in rural, remote and under-developed areas.