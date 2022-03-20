To meet growing demand, Flipkart opens third hub in Bengal

Kolkata: Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce giant has launched its third grocery fulfilment centre in Howrah's Amta, to meet customers' rising demands in the East India region.



The new unit spread across almost 1.34 lakh square feet, has an additional storage capacity of 22 lakh square feet, and has created over 500 direct and indirect job opportunities giving a boost to economic growth and employment in the region.

Since the launch of Flipkart's second fulfilment centre in Kolkata in June 2021, the demand has increased by a staggering 75 percent for e-grocery services.

The new facility will offer its services in 500 PIN codes spread across Kolkata and the neighbouring cities of Uluberia, Sankrail, and in the state of Jharkhand.

Customers from these regions will be able to choose from over 7,000 different products spanning 200 categories such as daily household supplies, staples, dry fruits, snacks and beverages, confectionery, personal care and much more.

With Flipkart opening its third grocery fulfilment centre, the combined area of all facilities is 3.8 lakh square feet with more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs being created in West Bengal. Additionally, Flipkart will empower the local food processing industry that will improve the livelihoods of small and medium farmers in the region through better market linkages.

Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice-President, Grocery, Flipkart, said: "As we scale up our grocery operations across the country to cater to our growing customer base and supporting local businesses and farmers, east India has emerged as an important, high-growth region for Flipkart. The establishment of our third fulfilment centre in Amta has been largely influenced by the success of our grocery services in the eastern region and the huge demand we have witnessed since mid-last year."

The new facility will have over 250 women employees, 134 trainees, and around 3 percent of the workforce will consist of employees with disabilities.

Flipkart Grocery currently serves 1,800 cities and 10,000 PIN codes across 23 states.