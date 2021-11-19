To meet demand of shuttlecocks: Steps to be taken to set up duck breeding centre at Uluberia

HOWRAH: The state government will lay special emphasis on the breeding of ducks to meet the huge demand of shuttlecocks.



The matter came up during the administrative review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here on Thursday afternoon.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked Vivek Kumar, principal secretary of the Animal Resources department, to look into the matter.

In Kalyani, there is a duck breeding centre and steps will be taken to set up a duck breeding centre at Uluberia.

Representatives of Uluberia Chamber of Commerce informed Banerjee that the country's only shuttlecock manufacturing cluster was located in Uluberia.

With the increasing popularity of badminton, there is a huge demand for shuttlecocks. But it has become difficult to meet the demand as there is a fall in the supply of white feathers of ducks.

It has been decided that senior officials of ARD will meet the members of the Uluberia chambers of commerce to look into the matter.

"If properly done, the cluster manufacturing shuttlecocks has huge possibilities and will be able to open job opportunities to hundreds of people," members of Uluberia Chambers of Commerce informed the Chief Minister.

Banerjee also asked whether Kash phul, a seasonal flower that is grown before Durga Puja, can be used to make pillows and 'balaposh'(quilt).

"Research should be carried out on whether pillows and balaposh can be made from Kash phul. I feel this will have tremendous potential," the chief minister maintained.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also inaugurated classes at Hindi University that is coming up in Ramrajatala. The classes will be held at Alo Bhavan in Santragachi till the campus is ready.

The chief minister urged the students to concentrate on their studies.

Dr Devendra Misra is the vice-chancellor of the university.

Banerjee said a community hall will come up in Howrah which will be named after Nityananda Dey.