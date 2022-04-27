To me, Satyajit Ray symbolises peace and tranquility, says Shoojit Sircar

kolkata: For a lot of us Satyajit Ray's 1969 film 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne' had several political connotations. To National Award-winning director Shoojit Sircar, that'sun important. For him, the way Ray treated 'silence' is paramount.



"When Goopy and Bagha go to that fairyland, we notice how silence has been used. When you are in supreme consciousness, silence is all you need. I have tried to use silence in my film October," he said. Shoojit was in Kolkata on Tuesday to deliver the Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture at the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival, which will be held till May 1. His recent film, SardarUdham starring Vicky Kaushal, was also screened at the film fest. To Sircar, who had shot the endearing 'Piku' in Kolkata, Ray was "extraordinary in ordinary." "He captured hope and beauty of everyday life. Knowing Ray was not about his techniques, actors and how he made his films. To me, I wanted to know the man. Abroad, it is said there's a lot of mysticism in Ray's films. I wanted to know if he was a spiritual man or an awakened personality," said the man behind films like 'Yahaan' and 'Vicky Donor'.

Sircar did know Ray through his films. "I tried to find that mystic elements. I always think when you are aware of the reality, there lies the mystery. It was there in Ray's films," he said.

To Sircar, Ray symbolizes peace and tranquility. "When you watch a Satyajit Ray film, you feel at peace. Ray means peace to me. For me, watching a car chase is quite traumatic. Ray is someone who gives me a lot of positivity, tranquility, somebody who shows me life and entertains me," he said.

The director, who often visits his hometown Kolkata, when not working in Mumbai, was happy when Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khuranna-starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' was called a "slow-burn" by critics.

"Even there are critics who find Ray's films slow. So, when 'Gulabo Sitabo' was called a slow-burn, I knew I was on the right track," he laughed.