To improve quality of edu: State to appoint zonal officers

KOLKATA: In a bid to intensify the supervision and monitoring of the various schemes implemented by the state government for improving the quality of education, the state Education department is engaging zonal officers in the districts. The concerned zonal officer will be in the rank of Joint Secretary and above.



The task of the officer will be to visit at least one district in a month, by staying there at least for 2 days extending over the weekend by suffixing/ prefixing a working day.

An officer from the Education Directorate has been tagged with each Zonal officer for rendering the required assistance.

According to an official in the Education department, these officers will keep themselves informed of all developments and financial matters related to the respective districts they have been assigned.

After the visit, they are expected to submit a report within three working days to the Principal Secretary of the Education department.

The district visit will start from November itself and intimidation of the visit should be informed in advance to the Principal Secretary of the department. The District Magistrates will also be apprised of the move taken by the Education department.

State Education minister Bratya Basu has given the necessary approval and an order in this regard has been issued by the department.