To identify dereliction of duty: State to assess report today

Kolkata: The state Irrigation and Waterways department to identify on Monday whose dereliction of duty led to damages of embankments constructed only a few months ago after cyclone Amphan in May 2020.



The identification will be done by assessing the reports received in this regard. "We will be holding the report assessment meeting on Monday to identify those whose dereliction of duty led to damage of newly constructed embankments. If needed, show cause notice would also be issued to the same," said a top brass of the department.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed her annoyance finding that many embankments reconstructed after super cyclone Amphan in May 2020 damaged almost within a year during cyclone Yaas leaving vast agricultural land inundated with saline water.

Subsequently, the department had initiated an inquiry to identify the loopholes that led to damage of embankments within such a short period of its reconstruction.

It needs mention that detailed report on utilisation of fund, quality control along with the present condition of embankments - whose "palliative restoration" was carried out after super cyclone Amphan in East Midnapore, North and South 24-Parganas.

Meanwhile, the ongoing reconstruction work at Digha coast had received a minor jolt with boulder-laden trucks not allowed to enter Bengal from Odisha. This comes when a high tide threatened to hit the state on June 26 and the reconstruction work is going on in full swing in cyclone Yaas affected coastal and riverine areas. Sources said that finally the state Irrigation minister Saumen Mahapatra resolved the impasse taking up the issue with the higher level of the Odisha administration.

"Now the work has resumed and is expected to be completed before the set deadline," the officer said.