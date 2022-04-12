To help pupils: State urges Ukraine to set up stall at BGBS

KOLKATA: With 17,000 Indian students who came from Ukraine yet to get their jobs, according to their educational capability, this year state industry department has decided to urge the Ukrainian authorities to provide a stall in the upcoming Bengal Business Summit (BGBS) on the opportunities they can offer for those Indians who have studied in Ukraine for the past few years and now came back due to political instability.



The BGBS is scheduled to be held on 20-21 April at Milan Mela ground and around 4,000 delegates including 450 international delegates from 35 countries will join the Summit.

Senior officials of the state government said: "Indian students who came from Ukraine have queries regarding their future and so we have urged the Ukrainian authorities to provide a stall so that students who are in Bengal and have gone to study in Ukraine can clear their doubts."

A senior official of the state government said " At least we get 50 calls per day from students who enquired about whether the central government has given any permission for continuing the medical studies in Bengal. As the Center is yet to give any permission we have decided to urge the Ukrainian authorities to provide a stall in the upcoming business Summit so that students can get an idea of their educational status."

Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to accommodate the medical students who returned from Ukraine in Indian colleges. She also urged the PM to relax the norms for them. Banerjee had assured all Ukraine returned medical interns of internship opportunities in state-run

medical colleges.