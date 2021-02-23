To help farmers: State allows cold storages to procure 10L MT of potatoes at Rs 6 per kg

Kolkata: Taking a proactive step to ensure that farmers do not incur loss as there would be an excessive production of potato in the state in this season, the state cabinet on Monday allowed cold storages to procure 10 lakh MT potatoes at Rs 6 per kg.



Holding a Press conference at Nabanna after the cabinet meeting, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said: "Cold storages are being allowed, asked and encouraged to procure potatoes at Rs 6 per kg upto 10 lakh MT".

It will lead to procurement of potatoes worth Rs 600 crore. As a result potato cultivators will not have to go for distress sale.

Chief Minister's advisor on Agriculture Pradip Majumdar and secretary of Agriculture Marketing department Rajesh Sinha were also present in the Press conference.

The state government, if needed, will also help cold storage owners to get loans to carry out the procurement process at the initial stage.

Already the state government held a meeting with representatives of cold storage owners in the state in this regard.