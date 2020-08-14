To help augment farm-mechanism, state gives aid directly to farmers

Kolkata: At a time when there are "apprehensions" over deriving timely benefit out of Rs 1 lakh crore of agriculture-infrastructure development fund as announced by the Prime Minister Narendra



Modi, the Bengal government is ensuring direct transfer of benefit of the subsidy that is given to the rural populace for setting up of more Custom Hiring Centres (CHC) and augmentation of farm-mechanisation.

It was on Sunday, the Prime Minister had announced Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) under which agri-entrepreneurs, start-ups and farmer groups would be getting credit at subsidised interest. But the state government is considering that it in no way will be helpful for farmers as loans will be disbursed through banks whose lackadaisical attitude has deprived a large section of farmers in the state from getting Kisan Credit Cards (KCC).

The state Agriculture minister Asish Banerjee said: "Despite all our effort, it is the lackadaisical attitude of banks for which a large section of farmers are still deprived from benefits of KCC. So we are apprehensive that the Prime Minister's announcement of Rs 1 lakh crore in no way would help farmers. The reason being when a farmer is not getting KCC, it is a distant dream of getting loan for development of agri-infrastructure.

Instead the state government is ensuring direct transfer of benefit to interested people in the rural areas who are applying for help to take up the project of farm-mechanisation."

Even the state government is now accepting the online application for subsidy to set up CHCs and Financial Support Scheme for Farm Mechanization (FSSM) from August 17 to September 1. It was Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's brainchild to set up CHCs from where marginal farmers can easily hire high-end agri-machineries. At present there are around 1,380 CHCs in the state and 3000 combine harvesters each cost around Rs 26 lakh helped in harvest of crops at the time of acute man-power shortage due to nationwide lockdown. With the recent steps, more CHCs are going to come up in the state. A farmer interested to procure power tiller and solar pumps must have at least 1.5 acre land.

Under Financial Support Scheme for Farm Mechanisation, an applicant will be getting a subsidy of 40 to 75 percent that can be maximum Rs 5 lakh. While the state government gives a 40 percent subsidy for setting up of a CHC. For procuring small equipment, 50 percent subsidy of the total cost or maximum Rs 10,000 is given.