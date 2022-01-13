To ensure quality: State starts new empanelment of flour mills

KOLKATA: Determined to ensure supply of good quality fortified atta to the NFSA (National Food Security Act ) beneficiaries across the state, the state Food and Supplies department has started



fresh empanelment of the flour mills.

About 100 such flour mills are presently involved in conversion of wheat into atta for the last three years whose term had expired in September 2021.

The department is continuing the exercise of supplying atta to consumers by temporary renewal of licenses to these mills presently as the process of handing over atta is a continuous one.

The department had sought online application from the flour mills, which are interested to convert wheat into atta. About 150 flour mills have applied.

'We are hopeful of completing the empanelment process by March, so that the mills can start the process from April," a senior official of the department said.

The department has constituted 15 special inspection teams comprising two members each team which will examine the infrastructure of these mills.. Each team will inspect 10 mills on an average.

The inspection teams have to submit their report to the food cell in the district level which will be sent to the committee formed at state level.

The videography of the mills thorough pen drive needs to be submitted along with the report.

After examining the department will give the nod to these mills. Over 6.1 crore NFSA beneficiaries receive fortified atta from the Food department while the rest 4 lakhs odd beneficiaries receive wheat.

The entire cost of converting wheat into atta and packaging them is borne by the state government and the beneficiaries get them free of cost.