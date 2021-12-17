To end traffic woes: Siliguri to get two new roads, 6th Mahananda Bridge at Rs 150 crore

DARJEELING: Rites Limited, a public limited construction company, presented a report on the construction of parallel roads to the busy Hill Cart and Sevoke roads along with the 6th Mahananda Bridge, connecting the two.



Aimed at easing traffic woes in Siliguri, the project will provide other benefits, including protection of the river Mahananda as per the direction of the National Green Tribunal.

"The project has been pegged at Rs. 150 crore. It will be the shortest route connecting Bhanunagar and Baghajatin Colony. It will also connect Gandhi More," stated Gautam Deb, chairman, Board of Administrators, Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

The road will run along the banks of the Mahananda and will replace the elevated corridor. Both the roads will be connected by the 6th Mahananda Bridge, which will be 7.5km broad with three lanes and footpaths.

The report states that 800 vehicles will be passing through the corridor and bridge per hour. "Beautification and landscaping will be done alongside the road," stated Deb.

Along with the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, representatives of the Irrigation department, police, PWD, pollution board were also present at the meeting at Ramkinkar Hall in Siliguri on Thursday.

"In the next 14 days, we will have field visits. The reports will be sent to concerned departments. A feasibility report will be presented to the state government," stated Deb.