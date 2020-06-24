To end monsoon blues: June 25 set for completion of all works

Kolkata: The state Irrigation minister Suvendu Adhikari has set June 25 as the deadline for completion of the remaining pre-monsoon



restoration works at six south-Bengal districts including Kolkata.

Adhikari held a video conference with authorities of districts including Nadia, Murshidabad, Howrah, Kolkata, North and South 24-Parganas on Monday.

According to a senior official of the state Irrigation and Waterways department, only a small percentage of the task of pre-monsoon restoration works is left in these districts. All the officials of these districts have to ensure work in war footing so that it can be completed in the next two days. The pre-monsoon restoration work is being carried out at a cost of Rs 190 crores. This comes when the state Irrigation and Waterways department has completed repairing of damage spotted at 760 places on river embankments across Bengal to avoid flood-like situation in vulnerable areas.

Besides the state Irrigation and Waterways department has carried out necessary maintenance work of pumps at all its stations in the city.

Similarly, the proactive step of the state government is also going to check flood-like situations in the state's rural

parts.