To curb waterlogging woes: 31 canals identified for de-siltation

KOLKATA: In a significant stride to curb waterlogging in the city and its adjoining areas during monsoon, the state Irrigation department has identified 31 canals, including 26 in the city and five in Howrah for de-siltation. Work for desilting four of these canals –Manikhal, Upper Bagjola, Lower Bagjola and Kestopur—has already begun.



"The city's sewerage system is solely dependent on these canals. So, we have developed a comprehensive master plan in collaboration with the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department and Kolkata Municipal Corporation regarding dredging of the canals to mitigate waterlogging. The plan has intricate details of silt deposition and quantum to be dredged in these canals," state Irrigation and Waterways minister Saumen Kumar Mahapatra said.

A total of 150 km area in these canals will be dredged. The concerned municipalities have consented in scientific disposal of the silt that will be lifted from these canals and dumped on the canal bank.

The Irrigation department has already received sanction of Rs 32 crore for de-siltation of the four canals. The dredging of these four canals will prevent waterlogging in Behala, Salt Lake, Lake Town and its adjoining areas. In the last monsoon, it was found that these areas remained inundated for longer period in comparison to rest of the city and its outskirts.

"We are trying to re-excavate silt from as much canals as possible before the middle of June when the monsoon usually sets in Bengal," a senior official of the Irrigation department said.

The state Irrigation department has started work for construction of a sluice gate-cum-pumping station at Kestopur under Rajarhat- Gopalpur Assembly constituency in December last year. Water will be pumped from Cantonment to Bagjola canal from where it will be channelised to the Bidyadhari canal.

The infrastructure will result in draining accumulated water in quick time and will relieve the people from water logging woes. The project, which is expected to be commissioned before this monsoon season, will benefit around 6 lakh people under Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, South Dum Dum municipality and parts of Dum Dum municipality. Meanwhile, KMC has already started de silting work for Tolly Nullah.

KMC is taking up a comprehensive plan to address water logging in vast areas surrounding Moni Khal in Behala. Tarak Singh, member, Mayor-in-Council ( Drainage) visited the areas surrounding Moni Khal on Saturday. He was accompanied by the senior officials of the department.