To curb waterlogging: Hakim flags off desilting work of Chetla Boat Canal

kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim inaugurated the commencement of desilting of Chetla Boat Canal to improve the drainage system and eliminate waterlogging issue in the area.



"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made me Mayor to ensure that people in the city don't face waterlogging issues," said Hakim, on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony.

The Mayor further emphasised that the KMC was committed to resolve such issues related to waterlogging. Debalina Biswas, chairman of borough IX, was also present at the event.

The cost of desilting work is over Rs 5.19 crore. The total stretch is 2.8 kilometres. The desilting work will continue till 30 months.

This apart, a pumping station will be set up at Nawab Ali Park.

The desilting work is being conducted to ensure smooth flow of water in the drains during raining season.

Earlier, Hakim assured that residents of Behala will have a sigh of relief from waterlogging issues within three years.

The Mayor had also conducted a review meeting with Kolkata Environmental Improvement Investment Programme (KEIIP) officials.

The KEIIP had prepared a list of roads along with a time frame of when they would dig it up for laying pipelines and also when they would finish settling of those roads.

The respective ward councilors will keep an eye on the activities to ensure that the work is carried out as

per schedule.