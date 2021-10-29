To curb violation of Covid norms: Cops intensify vigil across state

Kolkata: Police across the state intensified vigilance at market places and congested areas to prosecute the Covid protocol violators.



In a few places police were seen boarding buses for checking and distributing masks. Some drivers who were found without masks were cautioned and handed over masks.

On Thursday cops of Baruipur Police District were seen at the market places of Rajpur Sonarpur area.

Cops were found making people aware of the situation and requesting them to wear masks through public address system. Moreover, around 70 people were arrested by the cops of Narendrapur and Sonarpur police station.

It may be mentioned that already the markets of the Rajpur Sonarpur Municipality have been shut down to break the chain of the Covid infection.

In Birati, Sarat Colony, Baguiati and Karunamoyee areas under Bidhannagar City Police area cops checked the buses and distributed masks. Several people were taken to the local police stations as they violated the Covid protocols by not wearing masks. Police also distributed masks inside the buses and other public transports. Driver of the buses, cabs and auto rickshaws were cautioned as many of them were found not wearing masks.

For the past few days the Covid graph across the state is rising, especially in North 24-Parganas and what is a cause of concern for the police is the fact that a tendency of not wearing masks is increasing day-by-day.

About 1,074 persons were either held or prosecuted in a day for flouting Covid protocols in Kolkata.