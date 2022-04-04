To curb man-tiger conflict: Plans on to install steel wool fence in Sunderbans

kolkata: The state Forest department is planning to install steel wool reinforced nylon net in 12 km area of the Sunderbans that has witnessed half a dozen tiger straying in human habitat in the last three months.



"A total area of 167 km under Sunderban Tiger Reserve and the forest division of South 24 Parganas district and North 24 Parganas district is fenced to prevent straying of animals, particularly tiger into human habitat. However, in the recent past another 12 km area has been identified as vulnerable with the big cats entering into the human territory from this area. So, we are working on a proposal to have steel wool reinforced nylon net along this area," state Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy said.

The steel wool fencing will be a much more costly affair in comparison to the normal nylon net that is used for fencing.

Recently, 7 km was repaired and retrenched with nylon net after it was found to be damaged.

"The steel wool fencing will be of greater longevity and much less susceptible to damage in comparison to nylon net fencing," a senior official of the state Forest department said.

The co-ordinated tiger census held under the supervision of Wildlife Institute of India(WII) recently has ensured that the population of Royal Bengal Tiger in the Sunderbans has gone up.

The last census held three years back had put the total count to 96.

"We are sanguine that the number of tigers has gone up. But the official release of the population of the big cats will be done after compilation from the WII which is expected by the middle of this year," the official added. WWI has attributed the increase of tigers as one of the primary reasons for such straying incidents in the recent past. It has recommended that if further straying of the big cats takes place then it should be released in those ranges where the population is less.