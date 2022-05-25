To curb illegal parking: Civic body set to introduce dedicated App soon

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon introduce a dedicated parking App for curbing illegal parking by regularising parking in the city.



The civic body often receives compliants related to illegal parking and agencies charging higher than designated rates from the common people.

"The Kolkata Police already has Bondhu app for parking. Now we are also going to introduce a dedicated app through which a person wanting to park his vehicle will know which are the parking lots that belong to the KMC. This will help him to park the vehicle without any hassle at legalized parking lots. As the fees in these lots are already earmarked so the complaints of overcharging will also be minimised," Debasish Kumar, Member Mayor in Council (Parking), KMC said after holding a meeting with the parking agencies in the city on Wednesday.

The app will be designed in a manner through which the exact time of parking of a particular vehicle can be monitored. The monthly earning of the KMC through parking is around Rs 1.80 crore, the total parking lots being 147.

KMC is planning to come up with some more parking lots in the city to curb rampant disorganised parking and to make the city look smart and beautiful.

The KMC has primarily identified some places-adjacent to Mullickghat flower market, Strand Bank Road, Burrabazar and Poddar Court area for setting up parking lots.

There is also a plan to set up a parking lot at Jadavpur 8 B bus stand. Experts from Jadavpur University have been roped in for a feasibility survey of these spaces.