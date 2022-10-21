To check fake candidates: WBBPE to launch a biometric system for TET 2022; test centres to have CCTV cameras

kolkata: In a bid to check impersonation and spot fake candidates, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) will introduce a biometric system for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022.



The board has begun accepting online application for TET 2022 since Friday.

According to the primary education board, if the process is implemented it will be the first-of-its-kind undertaken by the board. Besides installation of biometric system, the board has also taken up measures to strengthen the vigil at the examination centers, which will have CCTV cameras, and hand-held metal detectors.

The state board of primary education president Gautam Pal said that these steps were being taken up to ensure that there was no loophole in the security system. He further stated that he wanted the examination to be held in strict accordance with rules and transparency. However, to implement them, the board has sought for expressions of interest from companies, which have experience in providing security related services.

The board has issued a notification for the application of those, who will provide the service. The examination is scheduled to be held on December 11 this year.

As per the call for interest, each test centre should have necessary equipment for the biometric system and staff responsible for the operation. Two CCTV cameras need to be installed at the entrance and exit of each centre.

The CCTV camera's operation will have to begin one hour prior to the examination timing.

Each candidate and invigilator will be thoroughly searched. For the female candidates, a female invigilator will be present in a separate enclosed area. No candidate will be allowed to enter the centre without an identity card.