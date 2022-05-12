To check adulteration: State to set up drug testing labs in dists

kolkata: In a bid to check drug adulterations, the state health department has chalked out plans to set up drug testing labs in all the districts. An infrastructural revamp will be carried in the existing testing labs in the state.



Health department has already issued instructions to all the district magistrates to identify the areas where testing labs can be set up. Health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam sent a letter to the DMs on Tuesday instructing them to take necessary initiatives to put in place adequate infrastructure. State health department will extend all necessary help in this regard.

State currently has regional drug testing laboratories situated at Siliguri, Burdwan, Bankura and Berhampore. The existing centres in the districts should maintain better standards; the health department has urged the district officials.

Health department has also pointed out that in each regional testing centre there must be 4,000 square feet area available. This will be done as a part of an exercise to boost up infrastructure further. The DMs in the respective districts have been asked to make an arrangement of adequate infrastructure in the regional drug testing centers.

Apart from the regional centres, new drug testing centres will come up in the headquarters of 18 districts which will come up on 1,000-2,000 square foot area. The DMs will identify the plots for the proposed drug testing labs in consultation with the chief medical officer of health in the districts.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier expressed concern over the spread of adulterated drugs. She had also directed the state health department and police to closely monitor the situation. State government is keen on examining the quality of the medicines not only in Kolkata but also in the far off districts.

Once a drug testing center comes in each district, there will be more stringent surveillance to check adulterated drugs.