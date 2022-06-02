To bolster academic cooperation: CU inks pact with Romanian univ

kolkata: In a bid to bolster academic cooperation between the two universities, University of Calcutta has signed an MoU with Babes-Bolyai University, Romania recently.



The agreement is aimed at strengthening academic and educational ties between the two universities. This agreement will also facilitate exchange of students and faculty members between the two universities. As per reports, CU V-C Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee had said that Romania was the home country of Mircea Eliade, eminent philosopher and historian of religion. "He had come to Kolkata (then Calcutta) to study philosophy under Surendranath Dasgupta," she added.

Babes-Bolyai University is a public research university. It is located in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. It has a long academic tradition. As per reports, it occupies the first position in the University Metaranking, started by the Romanian Ministry of Education and Research in 2016. There are about 291 study programmes in Romanian (148 bachelor's studies and 143 master's studies); 110 study programmes in Hungarian (70 bachelor's studies and 40 master's studies); and 15 study programmes in German (10 bachelor's studies and 5 master's studies, as per reports.