To bolster academic cooperation: CU inks pact with Romanian univ
kolkata: In a bid to bolster academic cooperation between the two universities, University of Calcutta has signed an MoU with Babes-Bolyai University, Romania recently.
The agreement is aimed at strengthening academic and educational ties between the two universities. This agreement will also facilitate exchange of students and faculty members between the two universities. As per reports, CU V-C Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee had said that Romania was the home country of Mircea Eliade, eminent philosopher and historian of religion. "He had come to Kolkata (then Calcutta) to study philosophy under Surendranath Dasgupta," she added.
Babes-Bolyai University is a public research university. It is located in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. It has a long academic tradition. As per reports, it occupies the first position in the University Metaranking, started by the Romanian Ministry of Education and Research in 2016. There are about 291 study programmes in Romanian (148 bachelor's studies and 143 master's studies); 110 study programmes in Hungarian (70 bachelor's studies and 40 master's studies); and 15 study programmes in German (10 bachelor's studies and 5 master's studies, as per reports.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
ED summons Cong chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul1 Jun 2022 7:45 PM GMT
ATF price cut by 1.3%, commercial LPG rate reduced by Rs 1351 Jun 2022 7:29 PM GMT
Kejriwal demands proper security for Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley1 Jun 2022 7:29 PM GMT
GST revenues up 44% in May1 Jun 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Ganguly has not resigned, clarifies BCCI Secretary Jay Shah amid...1 Jun 2022 7:27 PM GMT