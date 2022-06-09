To avoid traffic jam: Balurghat main market to be shifted

BALURGHAT: Balurghat's main wholesale vegetable market will be shifted soon from its present place due to heavy traffic congestion. The decision has been taken up by the Trinamool Congress-led Balurghat civic body recently.



At present, the wholesale vegetable market is situated on both sides of Andolan bridge in the morning. There has been huge traffic congestion due to the gathering of both sellers and the buyers. Andolan bridge is located in the main area of the city. A stretch of about 100-metre is completely captured by the wholesale traders in the morning on a regular basis and thus creates an enormous traffic jam as the stretch is one of the most busy areas of the city.

Balurghat civic body chairman Ashok Kumar Mitra along with a group of councillors has already visited the place and talked to the traders in order to deliver them the message of inevitable shifting.

"Our board has already taken up the decision about the shifting of the wholesale vegetable market from its present place.

There has been an enormous gathering regularly there. As a result of the growing traffic menace in the area, the shifting is now mandatory. Initially we are thinking of shifting the market to an adjacent place. We have already visited the proposed area where the shifting will take place," Mitra said.

According to him, the wholesale traders have already consented positively about the proposed shifting.