'TMC's vote share rose to 68%, will Modi stop harassing Mamata now?'

KOLKATA: After Mamata Banerjee recorded a landslide victory from Bhabanipur, TMC MP Jawhar Sircar, on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a tweet that whether the latter would stop harassing Mamata Banerjee as TMC increased its vote share from a record 48 per cent in May to 68 per cent in the three by-election. The vote share of the BJP government has reduced from 38 per cent in May to 20 per cent.



"West Bengal increased vote share of @AITCofficial and @MamataOfficial from a record 48% in May to 68% plus in the 3 By-polls. Lowered @narendramodi @BJP4India votes from 38% to approx 20%. Now, will Modi stop needling, harassing Mamata Banerjee on a daily basis?" he tweeted on Monday.

"We condemn the way the BJP government has tried to harass the opposition parties in every possible way. They have used Central Agencies for their own political gain. If they were so concerned about the deteriorating law and order in the state, why don't they order a CBI investigation into the deaths of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. Why are they not allowing opposition political leaders to enter Lakhimpur Kheri?" he said

According to Sircar , the recent investigation carried out by a national daily highlighted the black money scam during the Modi regime.

In his tweet, too he mentioned that while 'our ED chases only Modi's critics, the biggest international leak of 12 million files reveals 388 Indians & PIOs among 29,000 tax-evasion entities created overseas. Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, etc.'