TMC's vote share increases in all 6 South Dinajpur seats

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress' vote share in South Dinajpur increased in the state Assembly poll result published on Sunday compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The increase was recorded in all 6 constituencies of the district.



As per data provided by the Election Commission, the TMC in the Assembly poll of 2021 bagged 48.91 per cent votes in Kushmandi, 52.52 per cent in Kumarganj, 38.59 per cent in Balurghat, 44.41 per cent in Tapan, 44.51 per cent in Gangarampur and 51.23 per cent in Harirampur. The TMC had got 44.69 per cent votes in Kushmandi, 50.71 per cent in Kumarganj, 29.15 per cent in Balurghat, 37.59 per cent in Tapan, 39.19 per cent in Gangarampur and 45.89 per cent in Harirampur in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and its candidate Arpita Ghosh lost the Balurghat seat by a margin of 33,555 votes.

In the Assembly poll of 2021, the BJP attained 42.03 per cent votes in Kushmandi, 35.33 per cent in Kumarganj, 47.42 per cent in Balurghat, 45.29 per cent in Tapan, 46.8 per cent in Gangarampur and 39.15 per cent in Harirampur while in 2019 LS poll, the BJP had bagged 44.60 per cent votes in Kushmandi, 39.04 per cent in Kumarganj, 56.03 per cent in Balurghat, 50.74 per cent in Tapan, 51.54 per cent in Gangarampur and 43.04 per cent in Harirampur.

Significantly, BJP's vote share in South Dinajpur 2021 Assembly polls dipped by 4.82 per cent compared to the 2019 general elections while that of TMC's increased by 5.49 per cent. The saffron party had bagged 47.49 per cent votes in the 2019 LS poll and captured Balurghat seat while the TMC had managed only 41.20 per cent votes. Both the TMC and the BJP had bagged three seats each in the 2021 Assembly polls.