TMC's 'Vijaya Sammelan' starts in South Dinajpur

balurghat: With eyes fixed on the rural polls in Bengal slated to be held next year, the Trinamool Congress unit of South Dinajpur started 'Vijaya Sammelan' programme in order to strengthen its organisation and interact with the common people of the district.



It has been decided that the programme will be conducted in all rural and urban belts, covering all eight blocks of the district.

A detailed venue list regarding the matter has already been announced by the district party leadership.

"We are now focussing on strengthening the organisation before the rural polls as per instruction of the state party leadership. As a part of it, we are conducting Vijaya Sammelan programmes in the rural and urban belts in all eight blocks. Three municipalities Balurghat, Gangarampur and Buniadpur are also being covered," said a senior party leader.