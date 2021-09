KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress leader, Sushmita Dev, was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha on Monday.



As the BJP did not file any candidate and with Trinamool Congress having 213 seats, Dev did not have any problem in going to the Upper House of the Parliament. Dev, who was the president of all-India Mahila Congress, had resigned and joined TMC recently. She has been given the task of boosting TMC's support base in Tripura.