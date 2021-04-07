TMC's Sujata Mondal assaulted with bricks

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate of Arambagh in Hooghly district Sujata Mondal Khan was allegedly assaulted by BJP supporters while she was on her way to a polling booth under Arandi I Gram Panchayat area. Kha alleged that she was threatened and goons owing allegiance to the saffron party hurled bricks and even hit her head with a bamboo that resulted in serious injuries.

TMC has filed an official compliant with the Election Commission (EC) over the attack on Mondal. TMC leader Firhad Hakim lodged a complaint with the state CEO office and questioned whether the Commission is acting in an impartial manner with a women candidate being badly assaulted and threatened inspite of the presence of a such a huge contingent of Central forces.

Police arrested five persons and raids are on to nab the other accused. "In Arandi-I area here, we have minority and SC, ST voters who love Mamata Banerjee. Goons of BJP threatened and tortured the women voters last night. I had come here to take them upto the polling booth so that they can cast their franchise," Sujata said.

An officer attached with the security of Mondal Khan also allegedly sustained head injuries. She further alleged that Central forces have been acting in a biased manner in some booths and have been asking voters to vote for BJP.

Later in the afternoon BJP supporters allegedly tried to ransack her vehicle at Dihibagnan area in Arambag. They hurled stones and bricks at Mondal's car and tried to hit on her with a bamboo, however, Central forces intervened and brought the situation under control.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan who happens to be the husband of Mondal Kha said that the incident is a fallout of the local villagers' rage against the TMC who have tried to rig votes.

Special Police Observer Vivek Dubey sought a report from SP of Hooghly district regarding the alleged attack on Mondal. In the preliminary report submitted to Dubey, the SP has stated TMC and BJP had an altercation and scuffling and some dry mud from fields were thrown at each other. This resulted in some minor injuries and efforts

are on to collect medical reports, if any. The report stated that polling was not affected and went on peacefully at the concerned booth.