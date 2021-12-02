TMC's Sudarshana Mukherjee to contest from ward no. 68

Kolkata: Sudarshana Mukherjee, sitting Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor of ward 68 has been re-nominated to contest in the forthcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election from the ward.



Mukherjee filed her nomination on Wednesday.

Earlier, Trinamool had nominated Tanima Chatterjee, Subrata Mukherjee's sister from the ward.

It was learnt that the relatives of Subrata Mukherjee had called up Mamata Banerjee and told her that many of the family members had expressed willingness to be a candidate.

Meanwhile, Chatterjee is contesting as an independent candidate from ward 68.

Ratan Malakar, the outgoing councillor of ward 73 who has been dropped will contest as an independent councillor.