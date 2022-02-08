TMC's official candidate list for civic polls is final, says Mamata

kolkata: Urging party workers to put up an united fight against the saffron party in the upcoming civic body elections in the state, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the list of candidates for the proposed municipal election published by party's state president Subrata Bakshi and its secretary general Partha Chatterjee was final.



"The candidate list released by Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Bakshi is final. One cannot please everybody. There is some confusion," Banerjee said.

Election in 108 municipalities will take place on February 27. Abhishek Banerjee, national general-secretary of Trinamool in an interview to a vernacular news channel on Sunday had said out of 2,272 candidates, there were problems in less than 5 per cent seats. He had assured that the problems would be ironed out. However, some print and electronic media were circulating reports of alleged infighting within the party over publication of the lists.

Partha Chatterjee on Monday urged all Trinamool workers to campaign for the official candidates. Trinamool candidates for the proposed municipal election have launched campaign in full swing. They are visiting every household to make people aware of the projects taken up by the state government. The initiatives like Duare Sarkar and Lakshmir Bhandar have created tremendous impact among the semi-urban and rural populace.

Partha Chatterjee said he along with party's MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Bratya Basu would talk to the district president and other leaders of Nadia district to conduct the municipal election smoothly. Similarly, Manas Bhuniya and Ajit Maity will oversee the election engineering in West Midnapore and Dr Shashi Panja has been assigned the task of looking after the party's work related to the election in South Dinajpur. Jyotipriya Mullick and Partha Bhowmick will monitor the election work of the party in North 24-Parganas.

"The civic polls are like a miniature version of the state Assembly polls. Certainly, a lot of people want to become the candidates. The morale of the workers have got a boost due to the development works carried out by Mamata Banerjee. But, only one person can be the candidate for one seat. So, don't get offended because the leader is one, the party flag is one and also the symbol is one. She has struggled a lot and worked hard to strengthen the party base and win people's faith. And, she has given her consent to the list. So, support her," said Chatterjee to the party workers.