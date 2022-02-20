TMC's next nat'l committee meet likely to be in Delhi

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC), in all likelihood, will hold the party's second national committee meeting in Delhi.



The venue, date and time of the meeting are yet to be finalised. It has been learnt that Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Delhi in March during the Parliament session.

She will most probably hold the meeting of the national working committee during her visit to the national Capital.

In the past few years, it has become Banerjee's routine to visit Delhi when Parliament is in session. She used to hold meetings with the MPs and discuss the main issues to be raised on the floors of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

On March 10, the results of the Assembly elections in five states will be announced. As Trinamool Congress is expanding to other states, her presence in Delhi on that day has political significance as she is becoming the main face against the BJP.

M K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and Mamata Banerjee along with chief ministers of non-BJP states are likely to meet in Delhi to discuss the road map which will be followed by them to oust the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee has repeatedly urged that like-minded opposition parties should be united to oust the saffron brigade in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

TMC on Friday reconstituted the working committee with Abhishek Banerjee reappointed as the party's national general secretary.

Yashwant Sinha, Subrata Bakshi and Chandrima Bhattacharya have been selected as vice-presidents of the party.

Aroop Biswas is the new treasurer while Kolkata Mayor and minister Firhad Hakim will work as a coordinator between Mamata Banerjee and the working committee.