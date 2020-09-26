TMC's new district committee formed

BALURGHAT: District Trinamool Congress president Goutam Das on Thursday afternoon announced the party's new committee in both district and block levels for South Dinajpur.



In a press conference in Balurghat, Das said: "The new committee has been formed as per instruction of our party supremo Mamata Banerjee. We have given priority to include new faces in both district and block committees and announced the names of all 72 members who have been included in the new committee."

Apart from Das, party's coordinators Subhas Chaki, Lalita Tigga, party's Kumarganj MLA Toraf Husain Mondal and district youth president Ambarish Sarkar were present in the press conference.

"The new members are being instructed to work together to strengthen the party from grassroots level. We have some veteran leaders in the party and will also consult with them before taking any important decision. Misunderstandings will be sorted out through proper discussion. We have no faction inside the party," he said.

Das after announcing the new committee congratulated both new district and block committee members and wished them the very best for their endeavours. Biplab

Mitra who was recently shifted from the saffron brigade was not included in the new committee.

District youth president Ambarish Sarkar has also announced the new youth committee for the district.

Notably Gangarampur MLA Goutam Das was selected as new party president on July 23 instead of Arpita Ghosh. After becoming the party chief, Das had show-caused three district level leaders and one youth leader for their alleged involvement in financial corruption and misuse of power.