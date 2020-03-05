TMC's N Bengal campaign to talk of BJP apathy despite winning so many seats

Malda: Trinamool Congress is going for a massive campaign in North Bengal keeping in front party supremo Mamata Banerjee's statement that despite winning so many seats, the BJP has done practically nothing for the people of the region.



The Trinamool Congress supremo on Wednesday had stated at a workers' convention in Malda: "BJP has won so many seats here. But what did they give in return? They have fled after winning the elections. It is us who have carried out massive development projects in entire North Bengal."

With the municipal elections approaching in 2021, the TMC is going to intensify its door-to-door campaign and according to the district leaderships they are now preparing their line of action as per the directions given by the party chief during her visit to North Bengal districts in the past two days.

In the last Lok Sabha polls, BJP had bagged one out of two seats in Malda district and the Lok Sabha seats in North and South Dinajpur. "But in the past one year, hardly any issues related to North Bengal have been raised by the BJP MPs despite their win in the elections. They have not even stood by the people during difficult times," Banerjee said and further added that instead, the saffron party is taking anti-people steps including move to "sell out of Air India, LIC and BSNL".

Concerning this, the party leadership will highlight the same cause and also raise the anti-people moves including implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NRC) during their campaign in North Bengal.

Besides door-to-door campaign, the Trinamool Congress will also highlight the same about "BJP's stepmotherly attitude" towards North Bengal by putting up banners and social media posts.

Mausam Noor, Trinamool Congress district president in Malda, said: "Development in Bengal has been carried out by the Mamata Banerjee government. They somehow have managed to win in Malda and then forgotten the masses. No one found them when there was a flood-like situation in the district. We stood by them following directions from the Chief Minister."

She said they would intensify their campaign keeping Banerjee's statement in mind. BJP's deliberate distance after winning in the elections will be highlighted during the door-to-door campaign, in the banners and will be circulated on social media platforms as well.

Arpita Ghosh, the party's district president from South Dinajpur, said the BJP MPs should have taken up the issues related to the railways in the district but they did nothing. "It's not only about North Bengal, they are doing nothing across the country apart from befooling common people." The issue of the wagan factory at Buniadpur should have been raised by the local MP in Parliament. Banerjee also raised the issue of Buniadpur wagon factory while addressing the party rally in South Dinajpur.

TMC North Dinajpur district president, Kanaialal Agarwal, also said campaigning on the issue will help to "unmask BJP".