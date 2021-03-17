TMC's dividends in Jhargram: Hard work of young nominees, grassroot connect

Jhargram: Ahead of polls, political analysts believe that Trinamool Congress (TMC) has regained its lost ground in Jhargram district—part of the 'Jangalmahal'—as its young candidates reached out to people and worked hard for them at the grassroot level, even during the pandemic.



All 4 TMC candidates, including actor Birbaha Hansda and Khagendra Mahato, are in the age group of 37 to 44. Most importantly, 3 out of 4 candidates are fresh faces. They have gained fast popularity among the locals for being involved in social work and standing by the side of people at the time of Covid pandemic. The grassroot connect will pay them dividends in the ballot box in the upcoming elections here on March 27.

TMC had bagged all four - Nayagram, Jhargram, Gopiballavpur and Binpur - Assembly constituencies in 2016.

But, it trailed in three seats apart from Binpur in the 2019 Parliamentary elections.

Jhargram— once a turbulent area due to Maoist activities— came back to the mainstream after peace was restored in the area due to a series of initiatives taken by the Mamata Banerjee government and her frequent visit to the area.

Presently, Banerjee is on a tour to the Jangalmahal districts. She will address two public meetings in Jhargram on Wednesday.

But according to TMC leaders, BJP's mischief, false propaganda and fake assurances had painted a wrong picture about the party among people including the tribals ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and it helped them perform well in the elections.

"The situation has now changed. People have seen the real face of the BJP and they have also witnessed the development carried out by our Chief Minister. They had also seen how we stood beside them at the time of Covid pandemic when BJP leaders used to stay indoors," said 37-year-old TMC candidate from Jhargram Assembly constituency Birbaha Hansda. Sukumar Hansda was the MLA of TMC from Jhargram. He was Deputy Speaker of the state Assembly. Birbaha has been fielded as a candidate

here after the death of Sukumar Hansda.

Mahato, who is contesting from Gopiballavpur, and Debnath Hansda, TMC candidate from Binpur, are the party's new faces in the district beside Birbaha. These youth leaders are known for their hard work. Forty four-year-old Dulal Murmu is the only sitting MLA in the district, who is contesting from his old seat Nayagram.

Birbaha, despite an actor, served food to at least 300 people every day at a stretch for four months at the time of Covid. Coming from a political family, she along with her team visited Jhargram Superspeciality Hospital everyday and handed over food packets three times a day to relatives of the patients. She also visited different areas of Jhargram to distribute food among people during lockdown. Similarly, the 3 other TMC candidates too gained faith of the people at the grassroot level by standing beside them during the difficult situation.

TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee always wanted young people to join politics as it is a platform that gives them an opportunity to serve common people. Responding to her call, there is a tendency among youths to join Trinamool Congress and stand by the people in times of need.

Sunil Hembram, a local from Jhargram, said: "We always want development to sustain. We do not want to get polarised on the basis of religion. None other than Mamata Banerjee can ensure further development and maintain the peace and harmony in the state."

At the same time, TMC has fielded 8 news faces out of the 12 Assembly constituencies in the adjacent Bankura district, including actor Sayantika Banerjee from Bankura Assembly constituency.