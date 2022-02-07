TMC's Bhatpara civic body candidate shot at, saved by a whisker

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the Bhatpara Municipality election was shot at on Sunday afternoon.



The incident took place around 2:30 pm when Raj Biswas, TMC candidate of ward 10 of Bhatpara Municipality was talking to the party workers about campaigning.

Biswas alleged that he was talking to a few party workers in front of a club at Ramnagar colony area. Suddenly he heard a scream. When he looked back, he saw a man standing a few meters away take out out a firearm and fire a round. But the bullet missed him and hit his car.

When Trinamool Congress workers who were standing there chased the shooter, he fled riding pillion on a motorbike standing nearby.

Immediately police were informed. Cops of Bhatpara police station went to the spot and started a probe.

Trinamool Congress leadership alleged that BJP is behind the attack. Somnath Shyam, MLA of Jagaddal said: "Biswas had received a threat call on Sunday morning. And the attack took place later in the day."

Cops are checking the surveillance camera footage of the area to identify the culprits.