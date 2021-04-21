TMC's Aditi Munshi urges all to follow Covid protocols

BALURGHAT: Seeking support for Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Tapan Assembly constituency, who is presently in home isolation after testing positive for Covid, party's star candidate Aditi Munshi urged people to follow Covid protocols while addressing a rally at Tapan bus stand on Tuesday.



She appealed people to use sanitiser and masks in order to protect themselves from the infection. Addressing the rally, Munshi said: "I must alert all the people to wear masks and at the same time use sanitiser in order to avoid COVID-19 infection. The situation is alarming."

Munshi also attended two other public meetings at Alipur Hatkhola in Chingispur and at Balurghat's Gulmohor Auditorium to campaign for Balurghat's TMC candidate Sekhar Das Gupta.

In both the venues, she was warmly greeted by the people. She informed people about the pro-people works done by Mamata Banerjee in the last 10 years and sought their support for Das Gupta. Appealing people to support the TMC candidate of Tapan, she said: "Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her two term tenure has undertaken plethora of development projects for the underprivileged and poor people. So, please support her by giving votes to the TMC candidate of Tapan."

She said the people of Bengal want to see Mamata Banerjee as the Chief Minister of the state for the third time.

The singer-turned-TMC candidate also entertained people by singing a popular Bengali song.