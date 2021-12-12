TMC's 10-point manifesto vows to further better civic amenities

Kolkata: After delivering on promises made over the past years, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Saturday released its manifesto titled 'Kolkatar 10 Diganta', a week ahead of the civic polls, in the presence of senior leaders and vowed to further improve health and civic amenities.



With the city being hit repeatedly by cyclones and erratic untimely heavy rains due to climate change, TMC has also promised to revamp the city's drainage system to free it from the menace of waterlogging.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Bakshi, the party's state president, TMC MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Mala Roy, Tapas Roy, Firhad Hakim and Shashi Panja were present at the function that was held at Maharastra Niwas auditorium.

The ward planning committee will have representatives from local residents and stakeholders who will meet once a month to discuss and implement various projects at the ward level.

The grievance cell will be set up in the office of the councillor where residents can meet the former and resolve issues at the ward level. There will be 'Paray Samadhan' app where residents can upload photos of poorly maintained roads, clogged drains or overflowing vats and such problems will be resolved within 14 days.

A special initiative will be taken for beautification of the ghats along river Hooghly where facilities like covered changing rooms will be set up along with pay and use toilets and installation of dustbins at key points.

There will be heritage walks around the city. Tourists who are eager to know the history of the City of Joy will be taken around heritage buildings, ghats and places of historical importance.

The KMC will organise a yearly art festival and music conference to facilitate senior and budding artistes. There will be an annual sports meet where all boroughs will participate in various sporting activities like cricket, football and athletics and the best team will be awarded the Mayor's Cup.

The KMC will promote the use of e-vehicles and charging centres will be set up across the city. Toilet complexes for women will be constructed in every ward.

The civic body will address drinking water issues in certain pockets and to combat waterlogging, an action plan will be drawn up. The KMC will make water harvesting and recycling plants mandatory in properties — both commercial and residential — with over 10,000 square metres.

The KMC will also introduce state-of-the-art waste disposal technology and there will be 'zero open dumping'.

Subrata Bakshi said the goal of the KMC board will be to give better amenities to people. People had supported the initiatives taken by Mamata Banerjee and hoped that they will continue to do so in the forthcoming civic polls.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay urged all the candidates to put up coordinated efforts to beautify and upgrade the city's infrastructure.

Partha Chatterjee said over the years, the attitude of citizens have changed towards better amenities with a clean and green city. The councillor will have to work very hard to translate Mamata Banerjee's dreams into reality.