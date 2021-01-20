TMCP sanctify park after Dilip Ghosh's rally in Siliguri

Darjeeling: Amidst beating of the Dhak (drums,) lighting of candles and sprinkling holy water the Trinamool Congress Chatra Parishad, (students wing of the Trinamool Congress) went about sanctifying the Baghajatin Park in Siliguri hours after BJP State President Dilip Ghosh had addressed a rally in the same venue.

"Bengal has never allowed divisive politics. In this state there is no place for any party that creates divisions between people and communities in the name of religion. In the past also this was not allowed and the same will hold true for the future also," prophesied Nirnay Roy, President, TMCP, Darjeeling district.

He further stated that since young everyone has been taught that God does not differentiate between

people. "However there are some people who think otherwise and indulge in divisive politics in the name of God and religion. Such people had come to this park today and desecrated this place. Thus we had to sanctify this place" stated Roy.