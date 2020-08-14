TMC youth wing worker dons PPE to take man to hosp

Kolkata: In an exemplary step a youth Trinamool Congress worker wore a PPE kit and took a migratory labourer to hospital for swab sample test on his motorbike at Gopiballavpur in Jhargram on Thursday.



Appreciating the move, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee tweeted the incident.

The youth, Satyakam Pattanaik, came to know that the migratory labourer was suffering from fever, cough and cold. But he didn't go to the hospital. Neither anyone came forward to do the same.

Finally, the Trinamool Congress worker wore a PPE kit and reached to the labourer's house on his motorbike. He took him to the hospital where the youth's swab sample test has been conducted.