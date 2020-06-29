TMC youth leader tests positive

BALURGHAT: A Trinamool Congress youth leader of South Dinajpur tested positive for COVID-19, The infected leader has been advised to undergo home quarantine.



According to a source, the youth leader had been working on the ground with the migrant workers returning to the district. The contact tracing has been initiated in order to check the virus spread.

The leader attended a special meeting organised by the party on June 25 at Buniadpur where Forest Minister and district observer Rajib Banerjee took part. Around 50 leaders including district party chief Arpita Ghosh, minister Bachchu Hansda were present there. Their swab samples will also be taken and sent for testing.

Ghosh after hearing the test result has cancelled all the party activities till July 4 and directed the leaders who attended the meeting to stay in home quarantine as precautionary measures.

"I have suspended all scheduled party activities till July 4. The leaders have been advised to stay in home quarantine. The Chief Medical Officer of Health has requested him to collect their samples. Our district observer and minister Rajib Banerjee is being informed as well," Ghosh said.

"I will also stay in home quarantine like other leaders," Ghosh said. A health official said the area where the party meeting took place has been cordoned-off with entry and exit barred. Residents have been asked to stay indoors. The health department has started conducting tracing and health check-up of the inhabitants of the area along with COVID-19 tests.