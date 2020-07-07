TMC writes to EC, demands revoking of amendment to allow people over 65 years to cast vote through postal ballots

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner demanding to revoke the amendment allowing people above 65 years to vote through postal ballots as it is arbitrary, unconstitutional and violates the right to secrecy of vote.

Subrata Bakshi, Rajya Sabha MP and party's general secretary wrote a letter to Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner expressing party's strong stand in the matter.

The ECI has notified the Conduct of Election Rules on June 19 and a ECI spokesperson made it public on July 2 allowing the senior citizens to cast their votes through postal ballots. Nearly 6 per cent of the Indian population are aged above 65 years and this amendment will have far reaching implications on the Indian's polity. The amendment is of permanent nature rather a temporary arrangement to deal with the ongoing pandemic, the letter read adding that the amendment has been made with consulting the political parties.

The Centre is trying to create a special classification for people above 65 years and the whole exercise is arbitrary. The Prime Minister and at least 13 Chief Ministers are above 65 years. "According to the latest amendment, they will surely find themselves in an absurd situation where they can campaign but not to be allowed to vote at the polling booths. It is rather ridiculous to suggest that a candidate above 65 years of age participates in an election, carries out campaigns and then casts vote through postal ballot. This is an attempt by the Centre to treat people above the age of 65 years as outcast for reasons best known to the Centre," the letter maintained.